DHHS to pay for some fingerprinting fees

Starting March 1, the Department of Health and Human Services will pay for some Nebraska State Patrol fingerprinting costs when it comes to background checks for child care employees.

It applies to people who already work at child care facilities and family members working or living in a home daycare.

NSP had previously been charging childcare providers and employees for the $45 cost.

It's part of a law that took effect last fall, mandating FBI background checks.

New employees will still have to pay the $45.

