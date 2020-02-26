DHHS wants you to "self-report" if you've been to countries impacted by coronavirus

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and its public health partners continue to closely track the unfolding outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and anticipate its impact on Nebraska and its health care systems.

The virus originated in China and has spread to multiple other countries including the United States. So far, there have been no cases identified in Nebraska residents.

“Ensuring the health of Nebraskans is our main priority and public health officials continue to actively monitor self-isolated Nebraska residents who recently returned from China,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “Based on the spread of COVID-19 and an increase in cases in other countries, DHHS is now including Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, along with China. We’re asking people with travel to these countries in the last 14 days to either self-report to the Nebraska public health online system at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or contact their local health department for guidance and next steps. Informing the local health department of recent travel history is the most direct way to ensure timely medical care if needed and to minimize the potential risk to others.”

A map of Nebraska’s local health departments can be found here – http://dhhs.ne.gov/CHPM%20Maps/NE_Health_Dept_Map_Dec_2016.pdf. A list of local health departments along with contact information is provided below.

DHHS said its important to remember that people who may become ill upon returning from overseas travel are more likely to have other respiratory illnesses typically seen this time of year like flu, which might also require treatment.

However, DHHS said it's "very possible" that they could see travel-related COVID-19 cases in Nebraska residents.

DHHS said people can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

Clay County Health Department

202 West Fairfield

Clay Center

Phone: (402) 762-3571

Website: www.claycounty.ne.gov

Dakota County Health Department

1601 Broadway Street/Box 155

Dakota City

Phone: (402) 987-2164

Website: www.dakotacountyne.org

Douglas County Health Department

Communicable Disease Epidemiology Section

1111 South 41st Street

Omaha

Phone: (402) 444-7214

Website: www.douglascountyhealth.com

Polk County Health Department

330 North State Street/Box 316

Osceola

Phone: (402) 747-2211

Website: https://polkcounty.nebraska.gov/county-offices/health-department

Red Willow County Health Department

1400 West 5th

McCook

Phone: (308) 345-1790

Website: http://redwillowhealth.com

Scotts Bluff County Health Department

1825 10th Street

Gering

Phone: (308) 436-6636

Website: www.scottsbluffcounty.org/health-department/health-department.html

CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

3131 “O” Street

Lincoln

Phone: (402) 441-8000

Website: www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/health

DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

Central District Health Department

1137 South Locust Street

Grand Island

Phone: (308) 385-5175 x178; Toll Free: (877) 216-9092

Website: www.cdhd.ne.gov

East Central District Health Department

4321 41st Avenue

Columbus

Phone: (402) 562-8950

Email: bwewel@ecdhd.ne.gov

Website: http://ecdhd.ne.gov

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

Box 779

Wisner

Phone: (402) 529-2233; Toll-Free: (877) 379-4400

Website: www.elvphd.org

Four Corners Health Department

2101 North Lincoln Avenue

York

Phone: (402) 362-2621; Toll-Free: (877) 337-3573

Website: www.fourcorners.ne.gov

Loup Basin Public Health Department

934 “I” Street/Box 995

Burwell

Phone: (308) 346-5795; Toll-Free: (866) 522-5795

Website: www.loupbasinhealth.com

North Central District Health Department

422 East Douglas Street

O’Neill

Phone: (402) 336-2406; Toll Free: (877) 336-2406

Website: www.ncdhd.ne.gov

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department

215 North Pearl Street

Wayne

Phone: (402) 375-2200; 24/7 Phone: (402) 369-3822

Website: www.nnphd.org

Panhandle Public Health District

808 Box Butte Avenue

Hemingford

Phone: (308) 487-3600

Website: www.pphd.org

Public Health Solutions District Health Department

995 East Highway 33/Suite 1

Crete

Phone: (402) 826-3880

Website: http://phsneb.org

Sarpy/Cass Health Department

701 Olson Drive/Suite 101

Papillion

Phone: (402) 339-4334 x6978; Toll Free: (800) 645-0134

Website: www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org

South Heartland District Health Department

606 North Minnesota/Suite 2

Hastings

Phone: (402) 462-6211; Toll Free: (877) 238-7595

Website: southheartlandhealth.org

Southeast District Health Department

2511 Schneider Avenue

Auburn

Phone: (402) 274-3993; Toll Free: (877) 777-0424

Website: www.sedhd.org

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department

404 West 10th Street

McCook

Phone: (308) 345-4223

Website: www.swhealth.ne.gov

Three Rivers Public Health Department

2400 North Lincoln Street

Fremont

Phone: (402) 727-5396; Toll Free: (866) 727-5396

Website: https://threeriverspublichealth.org

Two Rivers Public Health Department

701 4th Avenue/Suite 1

Holdrege

Phone: (308) 995-4778; Toll Free: (888) 669-7154

Website: http://trphd.org

West Central District Health Department

111 N Dewey/Suite A

North Platte

Phone: (308) 696-1201

Website: http://wcdhd.org

