DHM Phase 3: bars and restaurants can have games

89 of Nebraska's 93 counties are moving to phase 3 next Monday.

June 22nd comes with a lot of changes, including some big revenue draws for bars & restaurants. It opens up things like arcades and pool, something that will be huge for struggling local businesses.

"Without half of our business being operational, we've had to cut staff and keep the number of staff minimal,” said Benjamin Madsen, general manager of Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards.

Madsen says it's the largest pool hall in the Midwest, with 28 tables, so they've suffered a huge loss since March.

"It is going to make a major impact on our business as well as the pool community because a lot of people have been asking us to come in to shoot pool,” said Madsen.

Phase 3 goes into effect on June 22nd, allowing for pool, darts, arcade games, and more.

It's something they're all excited for.

Madsen says luckily, they have plenty of room in their building.

"At any given time we have five to ten tables going at a time and with 28 tables, we have plenty of room for social distancing and keeping people in their comfort zone if they need be,” said Madsen.

A positive is a fact that they've taken the last few months to remodel things like the bar counter-tops and wood around the building. Now they're ready to see people back in the space.

"It was a smile on my face... this is a small victory but it is on the right path to get things back to somewhat normal life for us,” said Madsen.