DHM uncertainty frustrates some stylists

Right now the current DHM for Lancaster County is set to End on May 10th.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the details of the new DHM are still under evaluation and that's something that's frustrating businesses.

Like all salons in Lancaster County right now the chairs at Fresh Salon that were full of people months ago are empty.

"This is an instance where our industry isn't able to survive is the best way to put it," said Natalie Headrick a stylist at Fresh Salon. "We can't work so it's different."

The current DHM closed salons and other businesses. Its set to be lifted on May 10th after being pushed back from the original date of May 6th.

Monday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said that she would announce the new guidelines soon that would start May 11th. However, with cases continuing to rise she said they would continue to monitor the situation.

Headrick is just one of the many stylists we spoke with that just want to know one way or the other.

"When and how and what it is going to be like when we go back and what those standards are going to look like and how much that is going to change things," said Headrick.

Headrick says rescheduling has been challenging and shes had to do it multiple times and as the days and weeks pass that is getting even harder.

"I had everything booked out thinking that I was going to be able to start today," said Headrick. "Now I have nowhere to put the people I had for those days and now I have other people contacting me who weren't on the books."

She says not hearing what the will need to do to be able to open has been difficult and for now, they're just taking it day by day.

"It's hard to know if I am going to even be prepared to open when they will let me," said Headrick. "It's a big waiting game."

Going forward if this current DHM is extended Nelson says she understands but she just wants some answers.