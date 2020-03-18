DMV making changes during coronavirus distancing

In response to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in Nebraska, the State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is taking a number of steps to help flatten the curve. Effective immediately, the DMV will no longer be conducting drive tests statewide until further notice. Steps to introduce social distancing will be implemented at State DMV offices, limiting the number of individuals able to congregate in the lobby. While the measures introduced will vary by office, they may include such actions as limiting the number of customers allowed inside the office, or asking customers to wait outside or in their vehicle.

“We understand that these measures may seem inconvenient, or lead to longer wait times, but any steps we can take to flatten the curve are essential to keeping our residents safe,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles. “Most of our customers are able to complete their transactions online. I would urge our customers to visit our website and take advantage of the online services available.”

Following the closure of County Treasurer offices in Lancaster County, no in-person DMV services will be available at these locations. Legislative changes, which came into effect in September 2019, mean the majority of customers are able to renew their license online twice before visiting a DMV office.

“We are working to balance the delivery of services with keeping our examiners and customers safe,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “I ask for our customers’ patience and understanding as we implement these measures. We will continue to communicate with our customers through all media channels as the situation continues to unfold.”

The Nebraska DMV has dozens of services available online. Customers are able to update their address, renew or replace their driver’s license or state identification card, and renew their vehicle registration, among many other services. A full list of services is available at www.ksnblocal4.com.