DMV sees long lines

A lot of people are anxious to get things done, things that they've been putting off for months, like going to the DMV. The DMV is processing thousands of people per day, but those long lines can be misleading.

The manager of the DMV at N. 46th said the line starts pretty early and stays that way throughout the day.

"Yesterday was 16 minutes yesterday, ten today," said Omar Saenz. He was helping his son register his car.

Many have said that the long lines are deceiving.

"I'd say about 20 minutes," said Traci Moore, a driver. She was there to pick up her personalized plates. "The line looks long but it isn't that bad."

Thankfully, the wait isn't unbearable.

"People have been friendly and patient and visiting. It's been nice," said Tim Thaden. He was there to do titles for Sid Dillon

"We do something like 600 titles a day, close to 15-hundred registrations, about 2,000 people a day, said Selvin Mendez, manager of the DMV "It's a lot of people."

Once you get inside, an employee helps you get into the right lane, to maintain efficiency and social distancing.

"We try to have every single window open that way the wait is only 15 to 20 minutes tops," Mendez said.

"It was actually really efficient," Saenz said.

It's just like every other DMV visit, except at the door they offer you an N95-style mask.

"Our employees are wearing masks, we sanitize the windows, we offer masks and hand sanitizer at the front of the door," Mendez said.

Every day, thousands of people wait in the parking lot line.

"I had planned on doing this months ago, but, I did it online," Traci Moore, driver. "It took longer because of COVID and because they were closed down."

Governor Pete Ricketts' tittle and registration extension is still happening, but if you want to get it done, you can do almost everything online.

"Utilize the other sources for renewals, so you don't have to be in the lobby," Mendez said.

