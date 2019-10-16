Dairy Store move marks start of East Campus renovations

For more than a century, Nebraska's East Campus Dairy Store has been in the same location serving up sweet treats.

But it recently made a slight move, something that is all part of a bigger plan for the campus.

Just two weeks ago, the store moved to the opposite side of its former building, now facing the green space.

"We do have more seating, we have some upgraded tables and chairs, we have like a little bar place next to our window, so students and regular public can sit and look at the beautiful green space on east campus,” said Dairy Store manager, Leroy Braden.

Braden says this move is the start of the East Campus renovation.

"We're kind of like the host, to show people all of this construction is going on over here,” said Braden.

The university says it is planning on building around the green space to make it more open and casual for people to hang out outside.

"The library is under renovation now, the East Campus Union has already been worked on and is about a year away from opening up,” said Terry Howell, Food Processing Center Executive Director.

Part of that renovation involves the dairy processing plant that is currently in the same building.

It will be moving to Innovation Campus by January.

"It gives us a chance to unite all of our food processing operations under one roof,” said Howell.

Braden says although they moved, nothing about their ice cream has changed.

And with the building, they're not finished yet.

"We’re going to get a fan sign out front that's going to light up, so people can see us when they're all around East Campus,” said Braden.

The university says the East Campus renovations should all be complete by 2022.

And the spot where the Dairy Store was for so long, will be transformed into a room to highlight other things in Nebraska.