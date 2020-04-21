Dairy farm hopes for second round of stimulus funds after missing first

With the United States Senate set to sign-off on a second round of stimulus funds, a small business in Honey Creek, Iowa says they are counting on lawmakers getting it done in a hurry.

Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy has taken a turn for the better since the COVID-19 pandemic began to take a toll on their business.

“The generosity of the people in this area is just fantastic,” said Janna Feldman, co-owner of Doe’s and Diva’s Diary. “I mean we’re not out of the woods yet but it helped.”

Orders have started coming in online and people have started visiting; of course, keeping that important six-feet apart. But the Feldmans are still counting on a small business loan to get them through the pandemic.

“Whenever it comes in we can start paying some bills, buying the feed we need,” said Feldman, noting they missed out on the first round of funding. despite getting their paperwork in a while back.

“We got it all turned in and our small-town bank,” said Feldman. “We turned it in Thursday and Friday she called and said the money’s been exhausted.”

The Feldmans are looking to Congress to get some more money set aside for small businesses.

“We’re hearing new funding is come through so we’ll hang onto it and resubmit so we’re crossing our fingers and hoping we qualify,” said Feldman, who’s also keeping her fellow small business owners in mind.

“Also the hope that this does come through for so many other people in the same situation. so many small businesses that need help."

The second round of stimulus funding is set to also include $75 billion to help out hospitals and $25 billion to be invested in more coronavirus testing