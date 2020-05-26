Dakota County tops 1600 COVID019 cases, 20 deaths

About 1 out of every 12 residents in Dakota County has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Dakota County Health Officials reported another 29 cases on Monday, bringing their total of confirmed cases to 1,622. That's for a county whose population sits around 20,000 total. Only Douglas County has more confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

20 people in Dakota County have died from the coronavirus.

Health officials say statewide COVID-19 cases jumped by almost 1,900 in the last week. There have now been over 12,000, 300 cases statewide. About 1 out of every 8 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19 has returned a positive result.