Data shows significant drop in tickets, arrests during pandemic

As businesses and offices across Lincoln have been closed for the last few months, one agency that hasn't had the choice to close is the Lincoln Police Department. They've remained open and in operation, and though they said they're still operating the same way they always have been, but with added precautions, numbers tell a different story.

10/11 NOW dug into the data, to find out how the pandemic is impacting their operations. Data provided by a public records request shows since COVID-19 hit, Lincoln Police Officers have ticketed significantly fewer people.

The data compared the arrest and ticket data from Jan. 1 to April 14, 2020 to the data from 2015-2019 from the same time frame. It showed there's been a 21 percent drop in the number of tickets given out in 2020, and a 12 percent drop in the number of people LPD have booked into jail, compared to the averages of the four years prior.

Looking at just the first two weeks in April, which was the most recent data available, there was a 42 percent drop in tickets and a 43 percent drop in arrests compared to the same time from from 2015 to 2019.

This has an impact on the Lancaster County Jail, which as of Friday has two inmates with COVID-19.

Director of the Lancaster County Jail, Bradley Johnson, said they've been booking about 10 people into jail each day for the last month, compared to the normal average of 30 per day.

In March, 10/11 NOW spoke with a Lincoln Defense Attorney who said any efforts to reduce the jail population are key in reducing the spread of COVID-19. At that time, LPD said they were operating normally, with several safety precautions in place.

In an email from Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister from Friday, he listed some of those precautions. Things like decentralizing and separating unit personnel, increased online reporting, and handling certain types of calls for service over the phone.

Though Bliemeister said they've ensured these changes don't impact the high level of police service expected by the community. As far as the drop in numbers, Bliemeister attributed that to a drop in crimes, traffic and contacts.

"Some of these factors include adaptations to the entirety of the criminal justice system. Lower traffic volume has contributed to fewer motorist contacts," Bliemiester said. "Calls for service have decreased, and certain types of property crimes have declined. A reduction in these incidents, among many others, contributes to fewer contacts with citizens, and in turn, fewer citations and arrests."

