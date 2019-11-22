Dawes middle schoolers take part in national STEM competition

Across the country, students at 300 middle and high schools are competing for $100,000 in technology for their schools.

There are five Nebraska schools still in the competition, including team from Lincoln Public Schools.

A group from Dawes Middle School is participating in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition. It challenges kids to use STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, to solve a problem in their community.

"We really took in the idea of the flooding that happened," said Dakota Chambers, an 8th grader.

These middle schoolers are trying to figure out a way for the community to save water.

"They were really concerned about the amount of wasted water that we have after the voluntary and mandatory water restrictions that we had in Lincoln," said Kristin Page, the skilled and technical science teacher at Dawes. "The students are talking about smart sprinkler systems or smart irrigation systems in terms of distance so that it decreases the amount of water wasted on the sidewalks or the roads."

Their irrigation system idea got them through the first round of competition. Now, they've moved on to creating an activity plan.

Of the five schools from Nebraska left in the competition, Dawes is the only middle school. Their competition is all high schools, but these kids say they're not worried.

"Just because we're young and short doesn't mean we aren't as smart as other people," said Ryan Olson, an 8th grader.

Win or lose, students say their main concern is improving their community.

"We can make the difference," Chambers said. "We have the chance to be the difference."

The other Nebraska schools to advance in the national competition are Bryan High School from Omaha, Chase County High School from Imperial, Weeping Water High School, and Gering High School.

According to Samsung's competition website, 100 State Winner schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.

20 National Finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.

Five grand prize National Winner schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.

Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of National Finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in technology and classroom supplies.

Gering High School is a Nebraska State Finalist for the fourth year in a row. Having advanced to the National Winner and National Finalist levels in the past, Gering High is the winningest school in the contest’s 10-year history.

The students' activity plan is due in a few weeks. Then, they'll find out if they advance to the next round.