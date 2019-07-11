State of Emergency declared in Dawson, Hall and Adams Counties

Adams County

Adams County suffered from a Severe Flooding Event that occurred on July 8, around 6 p.m. which is ongoing. It has caused severe damage to public and private property, disruption of services and the endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Adams County. This declaration encompasses the entire area and villages throughout Adams County.

Adams County Emergency Management urges the cooperation of residents and visitors to Adams County to abide with barricades and use extreme caution around any flooded area, river or creek. "The current is faster than we are used to, and there are trees and debris in the waters that could pose a danger. Be especially alert during night time hours, as the visibility makes it difficult to see standing water on roadways."

The National Weather Service predicts the water to begin to recede Thursday, however since the breach of the river and creeks rose into nearby fields, as the water recedes, it will begin draining side chutes of flooding from fields and low lying areas that have been holding flood waters back into the canals.

Dawson County

Dawson County's Emergency Manager says this week's rain and flood water damage is forcing the county to issue a State of Emergency Declaration. Brian Woldt says there are damages to roads, infrastructure, and homes.

He says several days of rain events added up to damage to public and private property and is endangering the health and safety of people who live in the county.

The declaration will allow them to spend emergency funds and apply for state assistance. It also allows them to use mutual aid agreements.

Woldt still wants folks to honor the barricades and use a lot of caution around flooded areas. He says there is a current and debris in the water. Woldt also says to be especially alert during nighttime hours, as the visibility makes it difficult to see standing water on roadways.

Hall County

Hall County, in anticipation of severe flooding on the Platte River and Wood River, anticipates this event to cause severe damage to public and private property, disruption of utility service, and endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Hall County within the disaster area.

Hall County has declared a state of emergency to allow them to spend emergency funds and apply for state assistance. It also allows them to use mutual aid agreements.