Dawson County man with COVID-19 discharged from Great Plains Health

56-year old Oscar Orellana of Dawson county was cheered by more than 50 Great Plains' staff as he left Great Plains Health Tuesday.

Orellana's family was outside waiting for him. He was discharged after 13 days of treatment in the hospital's COVID-19 unit. During that time, he was on a ventilator for five days.

Orellana shouted "Te Amo" (I love you) to the staff as he was wheeled out of the hospital. He will continue to self isolate at home as he continues to recover from the virus.

Great Plains Health Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea says he was a very sick patient and the hospital is pleased to be celebrating his successful recovery.

Barb Petersen of Great Plains Health said a nurse gave Orellana 13 roses - one for each day he was in the hospital, and he gave them to his wife when he left. She said there wasn't a dry eye as Orellana left.