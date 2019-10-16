Daycare employee arrested for felony child abuse in Omaha

A 27-year-old daycare provider was arrested for felony child abuse in Bellevue after a child in her care reportedly suffered a dislocated elbow.

On October 9, Bellevue Police responded to a report made by a mother who said her 2-year-old sustained the injury while at daycare.

The child attended 'It's a Kidz World Daycare" in Bellevue.

According to a release from the Bellevue Police department, after investigation, detectives learned that 27-year-old Lisa Adkins was employed and responsible for the child at the time of injury. Detectives believe Adkins caused the injury.

Adkins was arrested for Federal Child Abuse, according to the release.