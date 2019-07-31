Deadly motorcycle crash reported near 14th & Warlick Boulevard

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for a crash at 14th & Warlick Boulevard. The 22-year-old male on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Lincoln Police. A dark SUV at the scene was also involved in the crash, but no other injuries are being reported.

The crash is still under investigation, but it appears the motorcycle was traveling north and merging onto 14th Street from Warlick Boulevard. The other vehicle was traveling south on 14th Street. There's a yield sign in that area, and according to LPD, that's where the crash happened.

Officers say it appears one of the vehicles failed to yield, but it's unclear which one.

Accident reconstructionists are still on scene and traffic is being diverted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 1011 NOW for updates