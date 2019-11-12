Deadly rollover accident in Jefferson County

Authorities said alcohol usage and no seat belt use are believed to be factors in a deadly rollover in southeastern Nebraska.

It happened Sunday in Jefferson County, about two miles northwest of Fairbury near the junction of 714 Avenue and River Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Cody Craig, of Hanover Kansas, and another man were in a car southbound on River Road when it left the road and rolled several times. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Craig was taken to Jefferson Community Health and Life where he died due to injuries related to the crash.

The extent of the other person's injuries are unclear at this time.

This accident remains under investigation pending chemical tests and further investigation.