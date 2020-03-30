Debris removal at Union Plaza to begin Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, March 31, access will be limited to portions of Union Plaza between “O” and “R” streets for a creek cleanup project. The area will remain open and residents are reminded to exercise caution around work zones while sediment is cleared from the creek channel and ponds.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 3, depending on weather and contractor availability. The channel was last cleared in the spring 2016.

For more information, contact J.J. Yost, Lincoln Parks & Recreation, at 402-441-8255 or jyost@lncoln.ne.gov.