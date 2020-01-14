Nebraska traffic deaths in 2019 were the highest in 12 years

During December 2019, 20 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

- These 20 fatalities occurred in 14 crashes.

- Ten of the 18 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety belts.

- There were five fatalities on the interstate, ten on other highways, and five on local roads.

-Fourteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.

- Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.

- Five crashes resulting in nine fatalities had icy/snow road conditions as contributing circumstances.

- 249 is the highest number of fatalities since 2007 when there was 256.

- It's a nearly 8% increase over 2018 numbers, when 230 people died.

- There were 16 fatalities in December of 2018.

- Only 69 of the 204 (34%) vehicle occupants killed during 2019 were using safety belts.