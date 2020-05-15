Decision on City pools still pending

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson announced Friday that city outdoor pools will not open on Saturday, May 23 for Memorial Day weekend to provide more time to review guidance from health officials. He said a decision has not yet been made on the status of pool operations for the rest of the summer.

“If we are able to determine a safe way to operate pools, we know that we will not open every pool in the city,” Johnson said. “That means that the swim and dive leagues we normally operate will not take place this year. We also will not host any larger events like the regional swim meets normally hosted at Woods.” Johnson said the Trago Park Sprayground will also be closed for now.

In making a decision about the pools, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said city is considering not just the health of the public, but also budget constraints and the impact on the public. She said public pools offer respite from the heat for those who do not have air conditioning, and they allow access to swimming for those that can’t afford to belong to a members-only organization.

“The goal of our One Lincoln initiative – that every resident has the opportunity to succeed – means that we must always consider who may be uniquely harmed by any changes that we make to city services,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “And, it calls on us to find creative ways to ensure that our residents’ needs are still being met.”

Playgrounds and restrooms in city parks also remain closed, and Johnson outlined the following changes to the Parks and Recreation normal programming.

Rental of park shelters, both open air and enclosed, has been suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to guidance regarding limiting group sizes and reduced seasonal park staffing levels. The Department accepts reservations for park shelters no more than one year in advance, and reservations are being accepted for 2021.

The Prairie Building at the Pioneers Park Nature Center continues to be closed on weekends. The Nature Center is otherwise open for hiking on weekdays and on weekends.

The Department is finalizing plans for opening of restrooms in Pioneers Park and Holmes Park on weekends beginning in June.

Day camps will begin with modified operations consistent with health guidelines on Tuesday, May 26. Nature camp at the Pioneers Park Nature Center will begin with modified operations on Monday, June 1. Registration for summer day camps and nature camp is on weekly basis, and a limited number of openings remain. Residents should contact their local recreation center or the Pioneers Park Nature Center for more information about day camps.

Adult softball leagues are cancelled for this summer. City ballfields will be available to reserve for youth softball and baseball practice starting June 1.

Golfers can usually arrive after 7 p.m. without a reservation for “twilight golf.” This program has temporarily suspended to reduce the volume of people in the clubhouse areas. However, golfers may reserve tee times after 7 p.m. online or by calling the golf courses directly.

“I want to thank all those who are following the health guidelines while they are enjoying our parks and trails,” Johnson said. “We have been able to keep our parks open due to the cooperation of the public.”

For program registration or more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

More information on COVID-19 and the City’s response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.