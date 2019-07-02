Deer charges through retirement village in North Platte

Residents at a retirement village in North Platte got quite the surprise Tuesday, when a deer came charging through the building.

According to Beth Block, the administrator at Centennial Park Retirement Village, residents were heading to the dining room for lunch around noon when a deer broke through a window on the north side of the building.

After running through a nurse's station and looking around, the deer jumped through a south window to exit the building.

Block said it happened fast and no one was hurt including the deer.

Damage was contained to just the two shattered windows.