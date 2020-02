Def Leppard is returning to Nebraska in 2020.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on October 7, 2020.

The 20/20 Vision Tour also features special guests ZZ Top.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Live Nation.

In 2018, Def Leppard came to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena while on tour with Journey.