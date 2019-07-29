Defense team files for change of venue in Boswell murder trial

The defense team for Bailey Boswell, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe, has filed a motion to move her trial out of Saline County.

A first-degree murder trial is scheduled for Boswell in October in Saline County. She also faces charges of improper disposal of human remains.

Her defense team argues keeping the trial in Saline County would violate her right to a fair trial.

Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in early July.

According to court documents, Boswell is requesting a change of venue for multiple reasons, including that Trail’s trial was “extensively covered” by the media, including coverage that details testimony from trial witnesses.

In addition, the court documents show the defense is arguing that there is a “pattern of deep and bitter prejudice” toward Boswell. The defense team cites a citizen standing outside the courthouse with a Loofe memorial sign and comments on news stories as examples.

Boswell is due in court on August 9 for a hearing on the change of venue filing.

Boswell remains at the Saline County Jail.

