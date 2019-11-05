Demand for Christmas event at Lincoln Children's Zoo crashes ticket site

At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, tickets went on sale for the Lincoln Children's Zoo's newest Christmas event – Zoo Lights Powered by LES.

It's clear people are excited for the event, as the zoo's ticket site crashed.

The zoo says due to overwhelming demand they are experiencing technical difficulties and ticket purchasing has been temporarily closed.

The zoo said they will inform the public when tickets are back on sale.

Zoo Lights Powered by LES and sponsored by 1011 NOW, is November 29 through December 30th.

The event will take place on Wednesdays through Sundays.

