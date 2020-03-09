Dems look to Michigan primary as testing ground for November

Michigan is the largest of six states with Democratic primaries on Tuesday, and it could redefine what has become a showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

But many Michigan primary voters are already looking ahead to November and whether President Donald Trump can again win in Michigan, which perhaps more than any other state catapulted him into the White House in 2016.

Some see Sanders’ sweeping promises to cancel student debt and combat climate change potentially energizing young voters but not older ones wary of his democratic socialist ideology.

Biden could do exactly the opposite with his safe and centrist approach.

Days before the state’s primary, Sanders campaigned in Michigan, while Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church in Mississippi. It’s a state where black voters will play a pivotal role.

A Mississippi congressman who introduced Biden to the congregation called Biden “the comeback kid.”

Biden struggled in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but won decisively in South Carolina, boosted by African American voters. He also had a strong showing on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, attempting to bolster his own appeal with African Americans, announced the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him. She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle for the nomination.

The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment’s move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.

Major gun safety group endorses Biden’s presidential bid

Biden has received the endorsement of one of the nation’s largest gun safety groups in the latest sign Sanders’ spotty record on guns may be weighing him down in the presidential primary.

Everytown for Gun Safety head John Feinblatt tells The Associated Press the group chose Biden in part because of his support for measures implementing background checks and a waiting period to buy guns and his opposition to a measure offering gun manufacturers legal immunity.

In contrast, Sanders opposed the background check bill and supported giving manufacturers immunity for crimes committed with their guns.

