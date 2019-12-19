Denton farm uses Aquaponics to grow fresh flowers year-round

In Denton, there's a farm that's growing beautiful flowers in a unique way.

Grow with the Flow uses aquaponics.

It's a process that raises fish and grows plants together in the same environment. The fish produce waste rich in ammonia. That water is then pumped into a filter where bacteria converts the waste into nutrients. Plants absorb those nutrients and allow you to enjoy fresh flowers without harsh pesticides or fertilizers.

"Aquaponics uses about 15 percent of land and five percent of the water of traditional agriculture. Because we operate these systems in greenhouses, we could produce year round," says owner of Grow with the Flow Jeff Jirovec.

During the holiday season, Grow with the Flow specializes in Christmas floral arrangements and pressed flower frames. On Friday, December 19, 2019, they're even having a pop-up shop in Gateway Mall from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. You'll have a chance to purchase holiday table decorations and even make a bouquet of your own.

For more about Grow with the Flow, visit here.