Department of Administrative Services announces new initiatives to help new mothers

Governor Pete Ricketts and the Department of Administrative Services announced several initiatives on Friday aimed at helping mothers who work at the state level.

According to officials, women make up 54 percent of the state government, and face unique challenges when attempting to have a family. Four initiatives were announced to help ease the burden between family life and public service.

Officials said that all state buildings administered by the DAS, greater than 5000 square feet, have nursing mother’s rooms.

Gov. Ricketts said that the Nebraska government was enriching their wellness and benefits program to reduce the cost of maternity and delivery care. In the Well Nebraska Plan, families and moms will face an out-of-pocket maximum of $500 for maternity and delivery care.

A preferred parking program has been announced for expectant and new moms. Individuals who sign up can get preferred parking for up to a year.

Finally the DAS announced their “Babies and Kids at Work Program.” Parents will be able to bring their children into the workplace as they adjust to this new lifestyle.

