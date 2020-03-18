Department of Education says every public school in Nebraska planning for remote learning

Schools in Douglas County are now shut down for the next six-to-eight weeks, after Governor Pete Ricketts announced there was a second community spread case of COVID-19 in Omaha.

While Douglas County schools are the only ones mandated to move to remote learning, public schools across Nebraska are working to do the same.

David Jespersen, with the Nebraska Department of Education said the department has yet to hear from a school that plans to stay open.

He said while some schools remain open this week, they expect every public school in the state will have a plan to move out of the classroom, and into alternative learning methods by Friday.

Jespersen said these are just recommendations, not mandates. They won't force schools to make decisions at this point but would contact any school remaining open and operating as normal on Monday.

What this remote learning looks like won't be uniform across every school district.

Jespersen said while many schools do have computers, not all of them are prepared to send them home with students, and what they've asked schools to do is prepare the best possible plan that they can. This is Chromebooks and e-learning for some students, and packets of worksheets and lessons for others.

