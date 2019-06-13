Jefferson County deputies arrest man for kidnapping after high-speed chase

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old Concordia man is now in custody for kidnapping, burglary, felony flight to avoid arrest and terroristic threats.

At 4:50 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a Fairbury home at 8th and L Streets on a report of an intruder. Investigators believe Christopher Kuhlmann entered the home, forcibly kidnapped a woman, and forced her into a vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene as the vehicle was leaving the home. The vehicle lead deputies on a high-speed chase, headed west toward Hebron on Highway 136. The Sheriff's Office said speeds reached 115 miles per hour. According to authorities, the vehicle then went south on Highway 81 in Kansas.

In Belleville, Kansas, the vehicle spun out at an intersection and deputies said they were able to disable the suspect's vehicle. Christopher Kuhlmann was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Kuhlmann also had active warrants for misdemeanor domestic assault, assault by mutual consent, false imprisonment, and child abuse. Deputies said Kuhlmann previously lived in Fairbury and now lives in Concordia.

The case remains under investigation. Further charges could be filed.