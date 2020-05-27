Deputies find 1-lb of cocaine in car during traffic stop on Hwy 77 this week

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office found a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 77.

On Tuesday around 1:45 p.m., the Criminal Interdiction Unit with LSO stopped a car for failing to signal a lane change on Hwy 77 and Rosa Parks Way.

Investigators said a dog was brought in to sniff for possible narcotics.

Inside the car, LSO found 1-pound of cocaine, 54 grams of THC gummies, marijuana and THC wax products, as well as $2,900 in cash.

Jeiwayne Griggs, 26, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested and is facing possession of cocaine with intent to deliver charges, as well as possession of money in violation of drug laws charges.

Investigators said this is the third large cocaine seizure in the last ten days.