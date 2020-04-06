Deputies looking for 3-month-old puppy stolen off porch in Gage County

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a puppy that was stolen from a porch on Sunday.

According to the Sheriffs' Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a dog theft in the 400 block of Leslie Street.

Witnesses identified the suspect who stole the dog. Deputies interviewed the suspect who admitted to taking the dog.

According to deputies, the suspect said the dog was given to new owners. The suspect refused to share where the dog was currently located.

If you have any information regarding the location of the puppy, please contact the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

The puppy was described as a black male 3 month old Lab mix named, “Blackbear”.

Deputies said if the person who has the puppy promptly contacts the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, no criminal charges will be filed.

Deputies issued citations for theft to Kimberly Petersen, 56, of rural Wymore and Kristin Wilcox, 55, of Barneston for theft by unlawful taking.

Deputies also issued citations to Kristin Wilcox, 57, and Todd Wilcox, 57, for False Reporting.