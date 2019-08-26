Deputy of 47 years retiring from LSO

A deputy who has been a member of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for 49 years will be retiring this week.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner announced the retirement of Deputy Sheriff William ‘Woody’ Woodruff.

Sheriff Woody, as he is known by many, began his career with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on August 11, 1972, as a Dispatcher and received his commission as a Deputy Sheriff on August 25, 1975.

He is currently the most senior employee at the Sheriff’s Office. During his 47 years with the Sheriff’s Office, Woody has served as a radio dispatcher, patrol deputy, criminal investigator and for the past 20 years as a Civil Process deputy.

“Two days probably stand out more vividly in Deputy Woodruff’s career than any other. The first was the murder of his friend and co-worker Deputy Craig Dodge on March 14, 1987. For those of us who worked with Craig, that day, and the subsequent days until the funeral are etched in our memories forever and had a profound impact on our careers,” a release from LSO stated. “The second was May 30, 2014, when Deputy Woodruff and other deputies were serving an eviction. Upon breeching the front door, the resident was standing in the foyer pointing a rifle at the deputies preparing to enter. Deputy Woodruff attempted to deflect the weapon away from the deputies in the doorway while other deputies neutralized the lethal threat. Then Chief Deputy Bliemeister wrote in a commendation letter “You performed individually and collectively with tremendous preparation, skill and leadership. Your actions represented yourselves, your families and the Sheriff’s Office with the highest degree of professionalism.” For his heroic actions in the face of injury of death to his fellow deputies, Deputy Woodruff was awarded the Meritorious Service Award.”

Deputy Woodruff has received over 60 commendations from LSO administrations, other Law Enforcement Agencies, governmental agencies and from citizens; all grateful for the service he provided. He was named Deputy Sheriff of the Year in 1997, receiving awards from the downtown Sertoma Club, Lincoln Board of Realtors, Capitol City Footprinters, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion Award honoring outstanding Law Enforcement Officers.

