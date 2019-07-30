Deputy uses Taser on woman during altercation

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy deployed a Taser on a woman after she was seen striking the passenger in her vehicle.

LSO said on Monday night around 6:55 p.m., a deputy stopped to assist a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch near the 3000 Block of West McKelvie Road.

When a deputy got out he saw the driver, Jennifer Rodriguez, 25, hit her passenger in the face.

When the deputy tried to intervene, Rodriguez stuck the deputy multiple times, and a Taser had to be used, LSO said.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for treatment and then lodged in jail for second-degree assault, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

