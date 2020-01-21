Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter smiles as he speaks during a news conference in Miami. Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot, announced Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, and is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Updated: Tue 5:41 PM, Jan 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano
Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

It was not immediately known which voter didn’t choose Jeter.

Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 