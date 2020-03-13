Despite coronavirus, Trump keeps shaking hands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, can’t seem to stop shaking hands -- even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was surrounded by several retail and health care industry executives on Friday as he announced he was declaring the virus outbreak a national emergency.

Trump invited several of the executives at the Rose Garden press conference to talk about what their organizations are doing to try to help the nation deal with the crises.

He also instinctively shook several of their hands.

Public health officials have told Americans to avoid handshakes to try to limit the spread of the virus.

