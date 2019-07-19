Destination Arthur: May's Place

The community of Arthur has much to offer visitors, and one stop people like to make is the craft store called "May's Place."

Ruth Jageler is the owner of May's Place. It was her grandmother's house. "She moved here in 1930 from her homestead. She lived here until 1983. I acquired the house in 1989, and in 1995 we turned it into a craft house. It's been "May's Place" ever since. My grandmother's name was May," Jageler said.

There is a nice advantage for the craft store, because it sits next to the only known baled straw church in the world. That means tourists are already coming to see the church. But when they find out that May's Place is right next door, it gives them another fun attraction to visit. "My grandmother was a weaver, and so I am a weaver. I have done professional teaching on weaving," Jageler said. "So there are woven items in the craft store. We have some silver-smithing, we have people that do pottery, and mostly local people that bring in their items."

There is a memory of Jageler's grandparents right outside the door of May's Place. "My grandparents took a train into Ogallala when they were moving here. They bought a covered wagon, floated it across the river where Lake McConaughy is now, and they homesteaded in the southern part of the county. The gate at the edge of the property has a rim on it. The rim is one of the original wheel rims from the wagon they used," Jageler said. "I have to keep the gate rim forever."

If you are looking to pay a visit to May's Place, feel free to check out the baled straw church, and then spend some time in the store. "There's a sign on the door, you can call me any time. We try to be open on weekends," Jageler said. "Call us, we are glad to run up."