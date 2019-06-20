Detective allegedly recorded man in bathroom at MLB stadium

New information is coming out about a police detective accused of snooping on someone inside a men's bathroom.

The officer was arrested at Angel Stadium earlier in June after a man noticed what he was doing, police said. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

It turns out Ryan Caplette is also a police chaplain who worked on youth programs.

“There is an ongoing investigation to determine how widespread this is,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Anaheim Police said the disturbing allegation that Caplette, while off-duty, secretly took cell phone video of a man in Angel Stadium of Anaheim restroom has triggered a broader investigation.

Authorities want to know if there are other possible victims in other locations.

“As were continuing to analyze, there may be additional victims and there may be some outside of Anaheim, and we will certainly be in contact with detectives from the agencies that have jurisdiction,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said the alleged incident at the heart of the investigation took place during an Angels home game on June 8.

“The allegations are is that he was video recording inside a men’s room, and men’s rooms are different than women’s rooms, and that’s about as far as I can go there,” he said.

He said the alleged victim quickly realized what was happening. Because officers are stationed at the stadium, they responded quickly, and Caplette was arrested.

They also said detectives discovered video evidence that supports the allegations.

“We hear about things from time to time where people are surreptitiously placed video recorders and changing rooms or bathrooms or apartments and things like that," Wyatt said. "This is a little different in that it was on his person.”

The LAPD confirmed Caplette is assigned to employee relations group and that he is a department chaplain.

Online reports indicate Caplette was involved in the Bigs in Blue program, which connects youth and police in one-on-one mentoring. He was recognized in 2017 as a Big Brother of the Year.

Police said he’s reassigned to work from home and currently has no police powers.

Copyright 2019 KCAL and KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.