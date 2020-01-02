Dietitian breaks down New Year's dieting do's and don'ts

You hear it every year. “New Year, new me” but according to U.S. News and World Report 80 percent of people give up on those goals by mid-February.

Dieting and exercise changes usually top the list of resolutions but keeping expectations and goals realistic and more importantly healthy can be tricky.

In January fad diets, quick fixes and unrealistic weight loss trends pop up.

“Some of them have a place in weight loss,” said Darci McMurray. “As far as long-term changes and commitments sometimes those don’t always hold true.”

McMurray is the Nutritional and Dining Services Manager at Bryan Health. She says starting with realistic goals is the best way to approach a New Year dietary change.

“It’s not just diet and food and what you eat,” said McMurray. “It’s also exercise, your blood pressure, how does all of that play a part. Maybe eating the same foods just modifying the way you prepare it.”

McMurray says the implementation of apps that track nutrition and fitness are a great tool and while calorie intake levels are important it’s not what you should base your whole diet around.

“Calories are important but they’re not the whole picture,” said McMurray. “If you take too much fat out of certain foods it doesn’t stay with you as long, so making sure you choose a food with healthier fats in it.”

McMurray also says it’s never too early to start having conversations about healthy dieting habits with kids or teens but the emphasis on New Year’s means continuing to present healthy options instead of trends they may be seeing online or elsewhere.

“Parents are the best example to their children” said McMurray. “Making the parents follow those types of behavior changes and diet changes for themselves before trying to implement for a child.”

McMurray says keeping healthy eating habits after January is easier if you do it as a family or a pair because you have someone to keep you accountable.