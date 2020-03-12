Dietitians celebrate National Nutrition Month during March

March is National Nutrition Month. It's a great way to help adults and kids get back on track when it comes to clean-eating and healthy cooking.

Dietitians say you don't necessarily have to give up everything you enjoy, including a cocktail or two. (SOURCE: KOLN)

This year's theme is "Eat right, bite by bite." It explores the idea that every meal and every snack can be healthy, especially when using portion control. Continuing to incorporate fruit and vegetables daily can help.

Registered dietitian Amber Pankonin tells 10/11, "You could consider eliminating the alcohol and making it a mocktail. So, what I like to do is add a little juice [and] a little sparkling water. Then, I dress it with a lot of herbs, maybe some fruit, and then garnish it with some fruit as well."

Chefs say baking and grilling foods, instead of frying them, are other healthier options. When you prepare certain foods using these methods, key nutrients are able to stay stored inside your food.

For many healthy recipies, visit here.