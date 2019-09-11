Dine Out to Help Out on September 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Dine Out to Help Out is on Wednesday, September 11. The event runs all day -- for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Dine at any participating restaurant and at least 10% of your total bill will be donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Participating restaurants are:
Amigo’s-all locations
Arby’s-all locations
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
Billy’s Restaurant
Blue Orchid
Braeda Fresh Express Cafe
Brewsky’s Food and Spirits-all locations
Buzzard Billy’s
Carlos O’Kelly’s
Cosmic Eye Brewing
Culver’s-all locations
Dairy Queen (3835 South Street)
Dino’s
Don & Millie’s (5200 S. 56th Street-20% will be donated when you mention the Food Bank of Lincoln while ordering)
DP Dough
Engine House Cafe
FireWorks
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers-all locations
George Witt Service, Inc.
Ginger Pan Asian Grill
Hi-Way Diner
Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom-all locations
Issara Asian Cuisine
Juice Stop-all locations
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill
McKinney’s Irish Pub
Ming’s House
Papa Murphy’s
Parker’s Smokehouse
Phat Jack’s BBQ
Pub Bar & Grill
Prairie Plate Restaurant
Red Lobster
Risky’s Sports Bar & Grill
Runza-all locations
Shoemaker’s Shell Truck Stop
Stauffer’s Cafe
Sultan’s Kite
Taco Inn-Belmont Shopping Center
The Eatery
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill
The Mill Coffee and Tea-all locations
The Press Box
Tina’s Cafe
Valentino’s-all locations
Venue Restaurant and Lounge
Wendy’s-all locations
Yogurtini-all locations