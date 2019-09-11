Dine Out to Help Out on September 11

Dine Out to Help Out is on Wednesday, September 11. The event runs all day -- for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Dine at any participating restaurant and at least 10% of your total bill will be donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Participating restaurants are:

Amigo’s-all locations

Arby’s-all locations

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Billy’s Restaurant

Blue Orchid

Braeda Fresh Express Cafe

Brewsky’s Food and Spirits-all locations

Buzzard Billy’s

Carlos O’Kelly’s

Cosmic Eye Brewing

Culver’s-all locations

Dairy Queen (3835 South Street)

Dino’s

Don & Millie’s (5200 S. 56th Street-20% will be donated when you mention the Food Bank of Lincoln while ordering)

DP Dough

Engine House Cafe

FireWorks

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers-all locations

George Witt Service, Inc.

Ginger Pan Asian Grill

Hi-Way Diner

Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom-all locations

Issara Asian Cuisine

Juice Stop-all locations

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill

McKinney’s Irish Pub

Ming’s House

Papa Murphy’s

Parker’s Smokehouse

Phat Jack’s BBQ

Pub Bar & Grill

Prairie Plate Restaurant

Red Lobster

Risky’s Sports Bar & Grill

Runza-all locations

Shoemaker’s Shell Truck Stop

Stauffer’s Cafe

Sultan’s Kite

Taco Inn-Belmont Shopping Center

The Eatery

The Garage Sports Bar & Grill

The Mill Coffee and Tea-all locations

The Press Box

Tina’s Cafe

Valentino’s-all locations

Venue Restaurant and Lounge

Wendy’s-all locations

Yogurtini-all locations