Diocese of Lincoln suspends masses and celebrations

Due to the new COVID-19 limitations in place today from our local, state, and national governments, effective immediately, all public Masses and communal celebration of the sacraments or other liturgies are indefinitely suspended in the Diocese of Lincoln.

Priests should still offer the Mass privately, and pastors and administrators must especially offer the Sunday Pro Populo (for all people of the parish) Mass. Further guidance will be given to parishes and diocesan institutions during this time of crisis and uncertainty.

We should continue to pray for one another during these trying times. Catholics and all people should use this opportunity to devote time for prayer and spiritual renewal. This may include meditating on Sacred Scripture, observing Mass on television or the internet, praying a rosary, or other spiritual practices. A reminder that a Mass for shut-ins is televised every Sunday in the Lincoln area on KLKN-TV at 9:00 a.m. and in the Hastings area on KSNB-TV at 9:30 a.m.