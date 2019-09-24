Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities leaving position

The City of Lincoln announced that the Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will be leaving her post with the City on Friday.

Tom Casady, the City’s retired Public Safety Director, will serve as Interim LTU Director until a permanent replacement is found. Casady will begin work Wednesday, September 25.

Esposito began her career as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before joining the City Attorney's Office in 2006. After a temporary post as Senior Policy Aide to Mayor Chris Beutler in 2009, Miki took a position as Compliance Administrator for the LTU Department. She was appointed as Director in January 2012.

“Miki was the first woman to serve as Lincoln's permanent Public Works Director, now Lincoln Transportation and Utilities,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “She is a transformational leader, creating a culture of compassion and customer service in government as well as fostering a spirit of empowerment and innovation in LTU. I am truly grateful for her strategic leadership and valuable service to our community. We wish her continued success.”

Esposito said she is confident that LTU projects and programs are in very capable hands, and the administration, managers and staff will keep moving Lincoln forward. “It’s been an honor and privilege to work with an incredibly talented team of both City staff and community leaders,” said Esposito, “From the South Beltway to the sales tax for street improvements to water projects and sidewalk repairs, LTU will continue to deliver services that grow Lincoln’s economy and improve our high quality of life.”

Casady began work as an Officer with the Lincoln Police Department in 1974. He served as Lancaster County Sheriff from 1987 to 1994 and as Lincoln Police Chief from 1994 to 2011. He served as the City's Public Safety Director from 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.

Mayor Gaylor Baird thanked Casady filling the LTU Director position on a temporary basis. “Tom has a long history of service to the City,” she said. “His steady leadership over the next few months will give us the opportunity to search for a permanent Director while ensuring that the vital work done by members of LTU continues to be executed.”

