Discarded cigarette causes house fire in south Lincoln

A house fire started by an improperly disposed of cigarette caused near $50,000 in damage to a home in south Lincoln on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 7282 Rachel Road, near 70th and Yankee Hill, around 4:39 p.m., and said the fire was in the basement of a single-story home.

The fire was quickly put out when firefighters arrived, according to LFR, and the owners said they were alerted by a smoke detector and were able to evacuate the home without injury.

Two dogs were also evacuated.

The fire inspector determined that the fire cause was improper disposal of a cigarette. Damage to the structure and contents totaled $50,000.

