Disney classics coming to the big screen in Lincoln

Marcus Theaters will be bringing some Disney classics to Lincoln this month as part of their Enchanted Tales series.

Movies include “Moana,” “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan” and “The Little Mermaid.” Admission is $6 per person.

All films will play at participating locations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 29. Showings will take place several times each day.

SCHEDULE:

September 6-8: “Moana” — Rated PG (2016)

In Ancient Polynesia, an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets a demigod who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.

September 13-15: “Cinderella” — Rated G (1950)

When Cinderella’s cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from the loveable mice Gus and Jaq as well as her Fairy Godmother.

September 20-22: “Peter Pan” — Rated G (1953)

Wendy and her brothers are whisked away to the magical world of Neverland with Peter Pan, the hero of their stories.

September 27-29: “The Little Mermaid” — Rated G (1989 — 30th Anniversary)

A rebellious mermaid princess makes a dangerous deal with an evil sea witch in order to meet a human prince on land.

LOCATIONS:

Disney’s Enchanted Tales Film Series will play at the following Marcus Theatres’ locations:

Illinois: Addison Cinema, Bloomington Cinema, Chicago Heights Cinema, Elgin Cinema, Gurnee Mills Cinema, O’Fallon Cinema and Orland Park Cinema

Iowa: Cedar Rapids Cinema, College Square Cinema (Cedar Falls) and Crossroads Cinema (Waterloo)

Minnesota: Elk River Cinema, Lakes Cinema (Hermantown), Oakdale Cinema, Parkwood Cinema (Waite Park), Rochester Cinema, Rosemount Cinema and Southbridge Crossing Cinema (Shakopee)

Missouri: Cape West Cinema (Cape Girardeau), Chesterfield Cinema, Des Peres Cinema, Ronnie’s Cinema (St. Louis) and St. Charles Cinema

Nebraska: Lincoln Grand Cinema, Majestic Cinema of Omaha, Twin Creek Cinema (Bellevue) and Village Pointe Cinema (Omaha)

North Dakota: West Acres Cinema (Fargo)

Ohio: Crosswoods Cinema (Columbus) and Pickerington Cinema

Wisconsin: Bay Park Cinema (Ashwaubenon), BistroPlex Southridge (Greendale), Cedar Creek Cinema (Rothschild), Hillside Cinema (Delafield), La Crosse Cinema, Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Menomonee Falls Cinema, North Shore Cinema (Mequon), Oshkosh Cinema, Palace Cinema (Sun Prairie), Point Cinema (Madison), Renaissance Cinema (Sturtevant), Ridge Cinema (New Berlin), Sheboygan Cinema, South Shore Cinema (Oak Creek) and Valley Grand Cinema (Appleton)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.MarcusTheatres.com/EnchantedTales.