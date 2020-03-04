Disposable e-cigarettes getting around flavor laws

In an effort to combat teen vaping, the FDA recently banned flavored e-cigarette pods.

(Source: KOLN).

But now users are now finding their way around those laws with a new disposable vape, it's called a Puff Bar.

Grape, mango, cool mint are just some of the over 20 flavors of the Puff Bar.

It’ll cost you around $10.

"You can purchase one, any flavor you like, vape it, it lasts about a day, it's about 300 puffs, and then you throw it away,” said Generation V owner, Sarah Linden.

In February, the FDA banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes with refillable cartridges, but it didn't say anything about disposables.

Linden says that's why this product is still legal and she says Puff Bar sales have picked up since the flavored bans.

"They really picked up after the federal regulation changed and JUUL was no longer available in flavors,” said Linden.

JUUL stopped selling flavored pods in 2019 shortly before the ban took place.

Now Linden says this is absolutely taking place of the JUUL.

Which has a similar look, size, and clientele, with many younger buyers.

Linden says if the disposables are the next to go, people will still find a way.

"People would switch to something else because the key is people have a nicotine addiction and they're going to use whatever is available,” said Linden.

Last week, the House approved the Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act, which will work to ban traditional flavored tobacco products, flavored cigars and reduce youth tobacco use.

The bill now moves to the Senate.