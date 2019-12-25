Disturbance at Diagnostic and Evaluation Center results in damage, disabled security cameras

The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln was placed in lockdown status by the Nebraska Department of Corrections on Christmas Eve following a disturbance at the facility that resulted in damage to the facility. Security cameras were also disabled during the disturbance that involved 14 inmates.

According to NDCS, the incident started around 7:00 p.m.

“The event was concluded fairly quickly. The deployment of chemicals (oleoresin capsicum) was not necessary and there were no injuries to inmates or staff members,” NDCS Director Scott Frakes said.

Frakes said based on the initial investigation, it appeared the incident started when staff members confiscated food items as well as homemade alcohol from those living on the housing unit. Damage included a cracked window and some broken furniture. Surveillance cameras on the unit were also disabled by the inmates.

“It appears about 14 individuals were directly involved,” Frakes said. “Others on the housing unit returned to their cells without incident, in response to staff directives.”

DEC was placed on modified operations Christmas morning and will return to normal operations later in the day.