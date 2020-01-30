Doane students volunteer to help save lives while balancing classwork

In between classes Doane University, some students are helping save lives.

It's a great opportunity that I actually think is underutilized," Josh Forrest, a volunteer said.

Forrest is a Doane graduate and volunteer firefighter with Crete Fire and Rescue.

He started with the department as a sophomore in college.

"I was pre-med and thought it'd be a good way to up my application for medical school," Forrest said.

It helps students gain valuable experience, and helps the department combat a staffing problem, James Yost, assistant chief of Crete Fire and Rescue said.

Yost said the department can have up to 50 volunteers, but they've never been fully staffed in his time.

But since they started allowing students in 2009, their numbers are much better.

"We are very fortunate to have the additional staff, we're still not full but it's provided that safety net," Yost said.

Right now the department has four current Doane students and eight recent grads who still volunteer.

"We have a constant flow of new students joining," Yost said. "They tend to do more of the physical work so that provides another great benefit."

The partnership has made a huge difference in their response time, Yost said.

In 2019 the department responded to nearly 1,000 calls.

They were out the door in just over three minutes and to the scene of the emergency in just over eight.

It's helped them better serve the Crete community.

"They (students) have a huge workload so having them take the time to do this, to volunteer even when they're not from the community to still have them put it first is great," Yost said.

Forrest said he got a lot out of it as a student.

"I had a better understanding of the biochemistry, physiology I learned in classes because you actually have to think about it in real life, not just from a textbook," he said.

But it's helped him pave the way for a future in healthcare.

"I found something I love doing," Forrest said. "It's exciting, it's fun and I get to help people."