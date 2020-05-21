Doane to return to in-person instruction this fall

Doane University will resume its course offerings on campus this fall, President Dr. Jacque Carter announced Thursday.

The university formed a Fall Planning Task Force that has been developing plans to reopen Doane’s campuses in Crete, Lincoln, Omaha, and Grand Island this fall. The University said it will continue to operate in accordance with all local, state, and federal government guidelines and restrictions.

“The health, wellness, and safety of our Doane Community remains our top priority and it is our belief that we will be able to welcome our students, faculty, and staff to learning environments this fall that are safe and protect the wellness of those on campus,” Dr. Carter said.

All in-person courses for the spring semester were transitioned to a remote learning beginning March 23 due to the threat of COVID-19.