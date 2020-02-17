Doctor celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day, covers patient copays

Right now, a Lincoln urgent care doctor hopes dozens of his patients will pay it forward.

(Source: KOLN).

It's all because he decided to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day, in a special way.

As patients came into the Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, they were given a card and told by Dr. Rice that he was going to be paying their co-pays, something that meant a lot to many 10/11 NOW spoke with.

"I think that we have a culture that sometimes forgets that we can have a much better world if we start being kinder to each other,” said Dr. Don Rice.

People who came in sick, say it was a nice surprise.

"That is huge, it is a huge deal. You come in and you're not feeling well, and it is a struggle sometimes,” said Heather Critchfield-Smith.

"It's just a nice surprise because nobody likes being sick so it was a nice little feeling to feel like someone cares,” said Marsha Artz.

The clinic saw nearly 80 patients on Monday and Dr. Rice estimates he took care of $4,000 worth of co-pays.

Rice says the random act was inspired by a kind family friend, who died from cancer.

"Even though she had two types of cancer, was always giving to other people, so we thought it would be fun to do this in her honor,” said Dr. Rice.

Dr. Rice says he hopes to see patients pay it forward. The card includes the hashtag #kindnessiscontagious so he can follow along if any post on social media.

Patients like Marsha Artz say they will be using the card in the future.

"It's just nice to know that some people have that genuine kindness and that they care about people,” said Artz.