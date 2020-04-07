Doctors at UNMC talk about allergies vs virus symptoms

As we continue to self quarantine during this pandemic, experts at UNMC are reminding the community that we're in the middle if allergy season. While you may think you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, make sure you know the difference.

"For allergies you are likely to have a runny or stuffy nose, itchy eyes. However with the Coronavirus the danger symptoms are more the fever, the dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, those are the more concerning symptoms of having long illness and difficulty breathing as apposed to the allergic like symptoms," said Ali Khan, M.D. Dean of the UNMC College of Public Health.

Doctors tell us we are expecting a secondary peak to hit someone this fall. Happening Tuesday, Nebraska Medicine's emergency preparedness team is getting ready for a potential patient surge. They've been setting up more tents, the two main ones can hold up to 19 patients. There's also a designated around in the med center for more critical people.