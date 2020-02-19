Doctors seeing resurgence of flu in February

A message to parents as the flu makes the rounds here in Lincoln again.

We saw the first spike of the flu in December, but this month doctors are seeing a rise locally and nationally.

As of now 92 children have died from the flu this season including at least one in Nebraska.

Doctors say the national average which is 100 and they fear they'll eclipse that number with at least one to two months left to the flu season.

Doctors are seeing a resurgence of the flu this month.

Doctor Phil Boucher of Lincoln Pediatric Group says the number of flu cases has increased each week in February across the county, state and country

Lancaster County data shows Influenza B is mainly affecting those 6 through 29 years old where as Influenza A is affecting kids 5 and under as well as those 30 and older.

Dr. Boucher says he's worried that parents might think the flu season is done because of the spike in December.

"Seeing those numbers rise just makes me feel like there is still a lot of children out there that are at risk, who haven't had the flu, haven't had a flu vaccine still, that there's still a lot of children at risk,” said Dr. Boucher.

Boucher also wants to remind parents that children get severe influenza if they haven't gotten the vaccine, and they do get the virus.

Another virus going around is a GI bug that includes vomiting and diarrhea, but doctors say that's not influenza.

It may seem like a no brainer but the best way to prevent from getting sick is to wash your hands and get the flu shot.

